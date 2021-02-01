$26.20 Million in Sales Expected for FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post $26.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the lowest is $25.60 million. FS Bancorp reported sales of $26.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $108.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $106.80 million to $110.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $112.85 million, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FS Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. 13,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $234.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $28,216.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,947.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $68,673 in the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 493.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

