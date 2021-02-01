Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 8.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. 193,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 261,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $79,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 49,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $209,600.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,115.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 242,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,889. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

