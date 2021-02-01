Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Up 8.6%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. 193,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 261,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.
The company has a market cap of $137.08 million, a P/E ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innodata stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Innodata as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.
About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.
