Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading Up 8.9%

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $51.66. Approximately 125,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $10.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altus Midstream from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Altus Midstream had a negative net margin of 255.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,952.50%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 5,603.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 86,130 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

