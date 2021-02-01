Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $62.80. 12,341,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 11,612,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 245,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,517 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 531.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 157,771 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

