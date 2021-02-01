Short Interest in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Rises By 74.5%

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the December 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PDI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.23. 335,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,912. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,368,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after buying an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 287,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.