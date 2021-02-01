Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading 9.4% Higher

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $225.98 and last traded at $225.88. 953,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,182,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.54.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.