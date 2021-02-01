Short Interest in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expands By 73.3%

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 617,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.72. 344,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,145. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 93,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 414,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 852,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 262,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

