Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.89. The stock had a trading volume of 537,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $954,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,831 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 180,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

