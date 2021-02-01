Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Short Interest Update

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,041. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock valued at $13,611,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

