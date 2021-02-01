Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Trading Up 14.6%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares were up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 7,061,846 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 5,157,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several research analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Endo International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Endo International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

