Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $5.73 (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $117.76 million and $1.79 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00016830 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00150232 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00262672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00039061 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,548,944 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PERPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.