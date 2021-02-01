$100.51 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post sales of $100.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.70 million and the lowest is $84.92 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $446.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $498.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.88 million to $510.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $750.51 million, with estimates ranging from $677.13 million to $821.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.99. 380,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

