Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Big Lots stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.65. 1,579,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,952. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Big Lots by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Big Lots by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Big Lots by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

