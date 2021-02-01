HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.50 Million

Analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) will report $38.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $39.00 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $151.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $154.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.67 million, with estimates ranging from $145.20 million to $155.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $40.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBT. Raymond James cut shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 32.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HBT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 123,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,075. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $413.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

