Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,115. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. Silgan has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Silgan by 7.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Silgan by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 781,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

