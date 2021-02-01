Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) declared a dividend on Monday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 621 ($8.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,648. The company has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 669.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 601.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 703.60 ($9.19).

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

