Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.41 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 531,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $331.37 million, a P/E ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Farmland Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 517,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Farmland Partners by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Farmland Partners by 73.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

