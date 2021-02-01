Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading 10% Higher

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.58. 633,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 363,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.03.
In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
