Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Trading 10% Higher

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s stock price traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.58. 633,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 363,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $245.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.03.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 9,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $287,078.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,135.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

