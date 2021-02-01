Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) were up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 110,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 141,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.51.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $565.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.21.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $683.20 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 149.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,743 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter worth $135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 12.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 190.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 200,217 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

