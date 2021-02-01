O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading 10.1% Higher

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares traded up 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.85. 569,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 507,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 7.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,895,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 210,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $137,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.