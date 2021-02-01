Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Trading Up 9.8%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) was up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.86. Approximately 1,113,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,152,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tronox from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93.
Tronox Company Profile (NYSE:TROX)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.