FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Shares of FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) rose 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.00. Approximately 861,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 344,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FS Development during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth about $1,120,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth about $3,919,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth about $5,599,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Development during the third quarter worth about $7,839,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

