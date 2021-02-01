Head to Head Comparison: Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) & Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) and Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceres Ventures has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $124.83 million 1.01 $19.72 million ($1.42) -3.77 Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ceres Ventures.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and Ceres Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group -27.45% -21.97% -10.42% Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ceres Ventures beats Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 25 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

