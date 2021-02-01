Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $4.54 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Zano has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $44,277.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00148083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00068147 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00265869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00066232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00038278 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,522,114 coins and its circulating supply is 10,492,614 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

