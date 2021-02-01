Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 50 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.75.

BABA traded up $9.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $262.83. 555,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,981,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $268.03.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.