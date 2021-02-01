Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.11. Titan Machinery posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan Machinery.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.60 million.

TITN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $21.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,253. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $492.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

In other news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,340 shares of company stock worth $3,458,849. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 307.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.