1,669 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,000. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $75.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,911.10. 52,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,641.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

