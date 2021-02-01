Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,853.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,778.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,641.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.