The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. AlphaValue raised The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Swatch Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

The Swatch Group stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $14.39. 43,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,258. The Swatch Group has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.