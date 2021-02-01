UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KKPNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays cut Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke KPN has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KKPNY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. Koninklijke KPN has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

