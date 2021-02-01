Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNGPF remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

