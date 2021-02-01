QCI Asset Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.7% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 1,574,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 359.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,027,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $347,202,000 after acquiring an additional 803,726 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after acquiring an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $76,986,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.74. 152,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.65, for a total value of $29,406,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,576,029,263.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,148 shares of company stock valued at $183,385,876. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

