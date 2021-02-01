Sonata Capital Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,000 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,524. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $196.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

