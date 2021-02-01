Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 29 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,794 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,167 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $469.36. The stock had a trading volume of 57,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $523.58.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.