QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s 9th Largest Position

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 2.3% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after buying an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $385,428,000 after buying an additional 418,994 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,220,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.48. The company had a trading volume of 420,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,413,468. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

