28,519 Shares in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Purchased by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Northern Technologies International comprises about 2.5% of Falcon Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Separately, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTIC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. Northern Technologies International Co. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.66.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of research firms have commented on NTIC. Northland Securities increased their target price on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

