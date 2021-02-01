Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,032,694,000 after acquiring an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $525.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099,189. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $325.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

