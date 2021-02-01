iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.38 on Monday, reaching $376.90. 129,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,005. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $387.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.