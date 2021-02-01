Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the December 31st total of 288,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

RYI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.10. 22,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,805. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $499.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ryerson from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.