Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $24.54.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

