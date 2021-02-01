Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of DBV stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $24.54.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.