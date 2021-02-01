Short Interest in Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Expands By 81.1%

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the December 31st total of 239,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

JBSAY traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. JBS has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. JBS had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter.

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.