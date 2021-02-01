Short Interest in IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) Increases By 79.9%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of IEC traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,674. IEC Electronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $17.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IEC Electronics by 162.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in IEC Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IEC Electronics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

