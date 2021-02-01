First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 486 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.72. 5,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

