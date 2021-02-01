RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Trading 16% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $1.64 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 137,238,095 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

RING X PLATFORM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

