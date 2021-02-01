Fyooz Reaches One Day Volume of $62,447.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $62,447.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00047278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00144904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00265697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,258,191 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

