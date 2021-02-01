$1.29 EPS Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.23. Fiserv posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiserv.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.91.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.75. The stock had a trading volume of 550,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,832. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average of $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiserv (FISV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.