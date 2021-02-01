Brokerages Anticipate Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) will announce sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings. Gartner reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $4.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.98. 14,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Gartner has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $169.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $741,037.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

