Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 477.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 852.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 22.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at $220,000. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,932. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.69. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

