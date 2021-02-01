Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after buying an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,860,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,880,000 after acquiring an additional 136,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.27.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,715,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $5,898,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,010. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

