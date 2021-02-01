Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $774,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

AZO stock traded up $39.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,157.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,353. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1,179.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 15,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,145.64, for a total value of $17,490,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,551,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,886 shares of company stock valued at $51,699,044. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

